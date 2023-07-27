Christian painter refuses to paint man’s home after finding out he’s gay

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 20:00 Hits: 5

A painter in London allegedly refused to paint a man’s home after finding out that he had a same-sex partner.

Josh (who withheld his last name for privacy) invited the painter into his home to provide a cost estimate for a “boring paint job.” However, when the painter asked if he had a partner, Josh responded, “He’s at work.” The painter took no pictures of the room to be painted before leaving, Josh told PinkNews.

Then the painter sent Josh the following text message: “Hi, due to being a practicing Christian, I am not in a position to offer you my service at this time. I conduct my business according to recommended guidelines at my church.” The painter wished Josh the “kindest regards” and the “best of luck” in finding a tradesperson to help him with his decorating needs.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

No Bible verses prohibit Christians from painting the walls of homes owned by gay men.

Josh didn’t respond to the text message but said he found the message “shocking… disgusting, disappointing, and baffling.” He also plans on reporting the painter to the local trading standards body.

The painter’s refusal may have also violated the U.K.’s 2010 Equality Act, a law that forbids businesses from refusing goods and services because of another person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

just another day in the life of a practicing homo – a tradesperson outright refusing to do some painting/decorating for me because of my sexuality pic.twitter.com/t8fz7BPTZ8 July 25, 2023

While this incident occurred in England, similar incidents have occurred in the United States. Often such incidents in the U.S. have involved Christian florists, bakers, and photographers who refuse to offer their services for same-sex weddings. However, some Christian pharmacists and professors have also cited their religious beliefs as a justification for acting transphobically at their jobs.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Christian web designer who argued that Colorado’s anti-discrimination law might one day force her to make a website for a same-sex wedding, which she claimed would contradict her religious beliefs.

Though the Supreme Court said that its ruling narrowly applied only to written speech, shortly after the ruling, a Michigan hair salon owner said she’d refuse to cut any transgender person’s hair.

It’s likely that others will point to the ruling to justify their own anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in the years ahead. Courts will eventually decide whether public accommodations protections can just be ignored by people proclaiming their religious faith.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/07/christian-painter-refuses-to-paint-mans-home-after-finding-out-hes-gay/