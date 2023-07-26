Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs ban on conversion therapy for minors

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 22:00 Hits: 1

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has joined 21 other states in signing a ban against so-called conversion therapy for minors.

The “therapy” — a form of psychological torture which claims to change people’s sexual orientations or gender identities — has been debunked as harmful and pseudoscientific by the American Psychological Association, the American Psychiatric Association, and American Medical Association as well as many other professional healthcare associations.

The law, signed by Whitmer on Wednesday, prohibits state-licensed providers from engaging in the practice. Any providers who violate the law could face discipline from state licensing boards, including revocations of their professional licenses.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

The legislation will not apply to religious institutions in order to avoid violating First Amendment protections.

Data indicates that 15% of Michigan’s LGBTQ+ youth report being threatened with or subjected to conversion therapy, according to Equality Michigan Executive Director Erin Knott. Knott also reported the high rates of suicidal thinking among LGBTQ+ youth with unsupportive parents and communities. These rates can be worsened by mental healthcare professionals who tell LGBTQ+ youth that their identities are a “mental illness” that needs to be “cured.”

“Every young person in our state deserves to grow up free from the damaging effects of conversion therapy. By affirming that LGBTQ+ youth should be embraced, supported, and loved for exactly who they are, Michigan is paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for everyone who lives, works, and visits here,” Knott said in a statement upon the new law’s signing.

Religious conservatives have tried to fight conversion therapy bans as violations of their “free speech” and “religious freedom,” stating that people should have the right to rid themselves of “gender confusion” and “same-sex attraction.”

In fact, the Michigan Catholic Conference opposed the ban, saying that the bill would cause “faith-based therapists to be targeted and silenced for their beliefs about the nature of the human person and the differences between male and female.”

But the actual methods of ex-gay therapy are fraudulent. They include telling people not to masturbate, rigorous exercise, Bible study, “covert aversion” (making LGBTQ+ identity seem dangerous, unhealthy, and repulsive), and “reframing desire” onto “heterosexual surrogates” (re-directing sexual desire onto opposite-sex partners). Other methods include not shaking hands with anyone of the same sex and not listening to music.

A 2013 survey found that 84% of former conversion therapy patients said they felt lasting shame and emotional harm as a result of undergoing the pseudoscientific practice.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. The Trans Lifeline (1-877-565-8860) is staffed by trans people and will not contact law enforcement. The Trevor Project provides a safe, judgment-free place to talk for youth via chat, text (678-678), or phone (1-866-488-7386). Help is available at all three resources in English and Spanish.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/07/michigan-gov-gretchen-whitmer-signs-ban-on-conversion-therapy-for-minors/