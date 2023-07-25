The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Woman in anti-LGBTQ+ supreme court case did make wedding site after all, report says

Lorie Smith had argued that her right to free speech regarding her opposition to same-sex marriage was ‘chilled’ by Colorado’s law

A Colorado woman who claimed her state’s support for same-sex marriage barred her from designing wedding websites, fueling a case that last month delivered a major US supreme court blow to LGBTQ+ rights, appears to have designed at least one wedding website before it was scrubbed from her archive.

The discovery, by the New Republic, followed reporting by that outlet and the Guardian which showed the request for a site for a same-sex wedding that lay at the heart of the 303 Creative v Elenis supreme court case appeared to have been a fabrication.

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2023/jul/25/lgbtq-rights-supreme-court-case-wedding-site

