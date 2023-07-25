Marjorie Taylor Greene faces censure resolution brought by lesbian House Democrat Becca Balint

Articles

Out Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) has introduced a privileged resolution to censure anti-LGBTQ+ extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for, among other things, “LGBTQ hate speech.”

The lengthy resolution lists dozens of reasons to censure Greene, accusing her of having “repeatedly fanned the flames of racism, antisemitism, LGBTQ hate speech, Islamophobia, anti-Asian hate, xenophobia, and other forms of hatred.” The resolution cites some of the conspiracy theories she has supported, including those around 9/11 (she said that she doubted a plane hit the Pentagon), the January 6 insurrection (she claimed antifascists – not Trump supporters – were to blame), and school shootings, which she has claimed are staged. It also mentions her constant comparisons of everyone she disagrees with to Nazis, including vaccine supporters and President Joe Biden.

The resolution calls out a few incidents of Greene’s anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech, including the anti-transgender sign she hangs out of her office, the time she called California state Sen. Scott Wiener (D) a “groomer,” and the many times she has referred to LGBTQ+ people as groomers.

“For me, censuring Rep. Taylor Greene is about the health of our democracy and faith in government,” Balint said in a statement. “Her antisemitic, racist, transphobic rhetoric has no place in the House of Representatives.”

Since the resolution is privileged, she can make a motion to force floor action on the measure. It’s similar to a privileged resolution that out Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) filed last week to censure out Rep. George Santos (R-NY) for the numerous lies he told to win his Congressional election.

Greene said that she doesn’t care about Balint’s resolution.

“I don’t know who this freshman Democrat is,” Greene said. “They must have terrible fundraising numbers because they’re pulling some ridiculous stunt. Looks like four pages of slander, because I looked at the first few lines and I was like, ‘That’s not even true.’ I could care less.”

The resolution is eight pages long and exclusively cites her public statements — or statements issued about her — as reasons to censure Greene.

