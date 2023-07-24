Preacher tells congregants to cut ties with LGBTQ+ children while shouting slurs

Articles

Preacher Aaron Thompson of the Verity Baptist Church in Vancouver, Washington told his followers to cut ties with any LGBTQ+ members of their families while using slurs from the pulpit.

“The gratuitous use of the f-word is going to be used in this sermon,” Thompson said in a sermon posted to Facebook that was posted by writer Hemant Mehta to Twitter. “The f-word I’m talking about is fa***t or f*g, ok?”

He claimed that Methodists are “sending people to hell” for accepting LGBTQ+ people. The United Methodist Church does not allow same-sex marriages or LGBTQ+ people to be ordained.

“Any church that flies a rainbow flag outside of their building is not a real church, folks,” Thompson claimed. “And if there’s a bunch of fa***ts there, then there’s a bunch of molesters there because they’re all pedophiles.”

He then brought up a hypothetical person who might not like what he was saying. “But my cousin, they’re really nice and they’re really sweet and they’re really cute and they’re so funny,” he said sarcastically.

“You don’t know what they’re doing behind closed doors! Do you think they’re going to tell you the vile and wicked and beastlike things that they’re doing?” he said.

“So even people that have like sisters or brothers or parents – God forbid – or any of this – Look, you know, respect your parents, honor your parents, but if they’re a fa***t, then have nothing to do with them!” Thompson said. “If they’re your kid, have nothing to do with them! If it’s your cousin, your best friend from high school, whatever!”

“I would cut ties with any kid that was a f*g. My own kid, any kid. I don’t want to have anything to do with them.”

Thompson then used the word “fa***t” repeatedly because “there’s no YouTube channel to get nuked.” He then accused the Southern Poverty Law Center – which follows extremists – of being “tied to the Jews somehow.”

Christian hate-preacher Aaron Thompson delivered an 80-minute rant against LGBTQ people.

Verity Baptist Church is tied to the Sure Foundation Baptist Church in Spokane, Washington, which is part of the New Independent Fundamental Baptist (New IFB) movement, an extreme branch of Christianity with churches across the country.

Thompson has preached at Sure Foundation Baptist Church in the past, including a sermon where he explained why he likes the word “fa***t”: the word “fa***t” just sounds nice to him, and he doesn’t believe his target audience will understand fancy words like “sodomite.”

“And so what the inspired word is in this book is the right word, we shouldn’t be ashamed of it,” he said.

“You’re like, ‘Well what about fa***t, you say fa***t, you say fa***t,’” he said. “It’s like yeah but when you say sodomite, most of the time people don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s not like everyone else there outside reads the Bible. It’s not like a real popular word.”

“You can say homosexual, but it doesn’t have the negative connotation that it should have,” he complained. “Because the negative connotation that it should have is that they’re a bunch of freaks and that God pronounces the death penalty upon them in Leviticus 20:13.”

“And I’m not gonna shy away from anything that the Bible says.”

Christian hate-preacher Aaron Thompson says every word in the Bible matters.

