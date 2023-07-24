Malaysia cancels music festival after Matty Healy from The 1975 kisses a man on stage

Articles

British rock band The 1975 has canceled two shows in Indonesia and Taiwan following lead singer Matty Healy’s controversial same-sex kiss onstage in Malaysia.

“The 1975 regret to announce that their forthcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei will no longer be going ahead as planned,” the band said in a statement posted the We The Fest music festival’s official Instagram account on Sunday. “The band never take the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei but unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows.”

The cancellations follow an incident onstage at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur Friday, in which Healy blasted Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald. Homosexuality is outlawed in the majority-Muslim nation, where Muslims are also subject to additional penalties up to capital punishment under Sharia Law.

“I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it,” Healy told the crowd during a break in the band’s set Good Vibes Festival set. “I don’t see the f**king point, right? I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

“I’m sorry if that offends you, and you’re religious,” he continued. “But your government are a bunch of f**king r——. I don’t care anymore. If you push, I’m gonna push back. I’m not in the f**king mood.”

“Unfortunately, you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m f**king furious. And that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government. Cause you are young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive,” he added.

Healy went on to explain that the band had considered canceling the Good Vibes Festival appearance, but ultimately decided not to “let the kids down because they’re not the government.”

“I’ve done this before, and it doesn’t feel good,” he continued, likely referencing a 2019 show the band played in Dubai where Healy kissed a male fan onstage in protest of the United Arab Emirates’ anti-LGBTQ+ laws, according to Variety.

Healy then gestured for MacDonald to come toward him and the two shared a prolonged kiss.

On Saturday, the Good Vibes Festival released a statement announcing that the festival’s remaining dates had been canceled by Malaysia’s Ministry of Communications and Digital due to Healy’s protest.

“We deeply regret to announce that the remaining schedule of Good Vibes Festival 2023, planned for today and tomorrow has been cancelled following the controversial conduct and remarks made by UK artist Matty Healy from the band The 1975,” the statement read. “The Ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule, or contravene Malaysian laws.”

According to the New York Post, Healy responded to the Malaysian government’s decision to cancel the rest of the festival on Instagram. “Ok well why don’t you try and not make out for Ross for 20 years. Not as easy as it looks,” the singer reportedly wrote in the caption of a now-deleted post showing photos of the pair kissing.

A source close to the band told Variety that “Matty has a long-time record of advocating for the LGBTQ+ community, and the band wanted to stand up for their LGBTQ+ fans and community.”

