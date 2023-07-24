LGBTQ+ military charity backs proposal for Alan Turing statue on fourth plinth

Articles

Trafalgar Square monument would stand in ‘stark contrast’ to treatment codebreaker received in his lifetime

An LGBTQ+ armed forces charity has backed proposals to erect a statue of the second world war codebreaker Alan Turing on Trafalgar Square’s fourth plinth – a high-profile platform for contemporary art commissions.

The defence secretary, Ben Wallace, originally made the suggestion in the House of Commons last week in response to an independent review into the service and experience of LGBTQ+ veterans who served under the pre-2000 ban on homosexuality in the armed forces.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/jul/24/lgbtq-military-charity-backs-proposal-alan-turing-statue-fourth-plinth-trafalgar-square