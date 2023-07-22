The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

California school board adopts LGBTQ+ curriculum after Newsom’s $1.5m threat

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Temecula Valley district had previously rejected the material due to its inclusion of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk

A school district in southern California has decided to adopt the state’s new social studies book and curriculum after previously rejecting it for its reference to LGBTQ+ figures in history.

The Temecula Valley unified school district voted to accept the curriculum following a lengthy meeting on Friday at which parents, teachers and community members spoke for and against it. The decision was welcomed by Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, for thwarting an attempt to “whitewash history” and removed the threat of sanctions against the school district for not adopting the curriculum.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/22/california-school-district-adopts-curriculum-lgbtq-figures

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version