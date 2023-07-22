California school board adopts LGBTQ+ curriculum after Newsom’s $1.5m threat

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023 16:23 Hits: 1

Temecula Valley district had previously rejected the material due to its inclusion of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk

A school district in southern California has decided to adopt the state’s new social studies book and curriculum after previously rejecting it for its reference to LGBTQ+ figures in history.

The Temecula Valley unified school district voted to accept the curriculum following a lengthy meeting on Friday at which parents, teachers and community members spoke for and against it. The decision was welcomed by Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, for thwarting an attempt to “whitewash history” and removed the threat of sanctions against the school district for not adopting the curriculum.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/22/california-school-district-adopts-curriculum-lgbtq-figures