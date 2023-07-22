The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Malaysia bans the 1975 after Matty Healy defies anti-LGBTQ+ laws with stage kiss

Singer’s protest kiss with bandmate and criticism of anti-homosexuality law leads to ban and festival cancellation

The English band the 1975 have been banned from performing in Malaysia after their lead singer criticised the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws on stage.

The group, fronted by Matty Healy, were playing at the Good Vibes festival in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

