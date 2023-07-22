Malaysia bans the 1975 after Matty Healy defies anti-LGBTQ+ laws with stage kiss

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023 20:02 Hits: 1

Singer’s protest kiss with bandmate and criticism of anti-homosexuality law leads to ban and festival cancellation

The English band the 1975 have been banned from performing in Malaysia after their lead singer criticised the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws on stage.

The group, fronted by Matty Healy, were playing at the Good Vibes festival in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/22/malaysia-festival-halted-matty-healy-1975-criticises-anti-lgbtq-laws