The 1975 cancels shows in Indonesia and Taiwan after Malaysia gay kiss uproar

English band says it is ‘impossible to proceed’ with concerts after set in Kuala Lumpur was cut short

British indie-rock band the 1975 has cancelled concerts in Indonesia and Taiwan, after Malaysia axed a festival over a same-sex kiss and tirade against the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws by their frontman.

Indonesia’s LGBTQ laws are less strict than those in neighbouring countries such as Malaysia, where homosexuality is a crime.

