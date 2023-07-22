The Internet has fallen in love with an Uber Eats driver who is out to “feed the gays”

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023

The profile of an Uber Eats driver named Charli has gone viral for its endearing answer to the question, Why I deliver.

“Someone needs to feed the gays,” Charli’s profile declares in large lettering. Twitter and Tik Tok users were delighted after one of Charli’s customers posted a screenshot of Charli’s mission.

Even more, people cannot believe that, with over 2,000 deliveries, Charli has maintained a 100% satisfaction rate.

“Can they start their own so we can only order from them?” one Twitter user wrote.

Can they start their own so we can only order from them (@Lyddlemami) (@Lyddlemami) July 13, 2023

“Judging by that 100% satisfaction rate those gays are indeed getting fed,” said another.

judging by that 100% satisfaction rate those gays are indeed getting fed TEAM VAMPIRES (@Deep_wynter) TEAM VAMPIRES (@Deep_wynter) July 13, 2023

Other comments included: “Her origin story proves she’s the hero we need,” and “Is there a 10 star option?” One person wrote that she’s “doing the Lord’s work,” and on TikTok, users called her an “icon,” “superstar,” “queen,” and “mother.”

Here are a few more heartwarming reactions.

Her origin story proves she’s the hero we need July 14, 2023

This makes me love Charli xcx July 13, 2023

you tipped right? July 13, 2023

id trust charli to deliver me an organ donation July 14, 2023

The people's Champion July 13, 2023

