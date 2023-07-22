The Internet has fallen in love with an Uber Eats driver who is out to “feed the gays”

Category: Sex Hits: 0
The profile of an Uber Eats driver named Charli has gone viral for its endearing answer to the question, Why I deliver.
“Someone needs to feed the gays,” Charli’s profile declares in large lettering. Twitter and Tik Tok users were delighted after one of Charli’s customers posted a screenshot of Charli’s mission.
Even more, people cannot believe that, with over 2,000 deliveries, Charli has maintained a 100% satisfaction rate.
“Can they start their own so we can only order from them?” one Twitter user wrote.
“Judging by that 100% satisfaction rate those gays are indeed getting fed,” said another.
Other comments included: “Her origin story proves she’s the hero we need,” and “Is there a 10 star option?” One person wrote that she’s “doing the Lord’s work,” and on TikTok, users called her an “icon,” “superstar,” “queen,” and “mother.”
Here are a few more heartwarming reactions.
