The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The Internet has fallen in love with an Uber Eats driver who is out to “feed the gays”

Category: Sex Hits: 0

The Internet has fallen in love with an Uber Eats driver who is out to “feed the gays”

The profile of an Uber Eats driver named Charli has gone viral for its endearing answer to the question, Why I deliver.

“Someone needs to feed the gays,” Charli’s profile declares in large lettering. Twitter and Tik Tok users were delighted after one of Charli’s customers posted a screenshot of Charli’s mission.

Related Stories

30 Barbie brand collaborations that have us seeing pink

We’re all Barbie girls, living in Barbie the Movie’s marketing world. Check out some of the countless Barbie brand collaborations out there today.

Even more, people cannot believe that, with over 2,000 deliveries, Charli has maintained a 100% satisfaction rate.

Get the Daily Brief

The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

“Can they start their own so we can only order from them?” one Twitter user wrote.

“Judging by that 100% satisfaction rate those gays are indeed getting fed,” said another.

Other comments included: “Her origin story proves she’s the hero we need,” and “Is there a 10 star option?” One person wrote that she’s “doing the Lord’s work,” and on TikTok, users called her an “icon,” “superstar,” “queen,” and “mother.”

Here are a few more heartwarming reactions.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/07/the-internet-has-fallen-in-love-with-an-uber-eats-driver-who-is-out-to-feed-the-gays/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version