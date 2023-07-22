NHS group changes same-sex fertility rules after couple’s campaign

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023

Influencers Megan and Whitney Bacon-Evans withdraw high court case amid ‘victory for equality’ as service expands treatment

A married lesbian couple who launched a landmark legal test case against the NHS have claimed a “victory for equality” after their local health service group agreed to change its fertility treatment rules for same-sex couples.

Megan Bacon-Evans, 36, and Whitney Bacon-Evans, 35, have formally withdrawn their case at the high court after NHS Frimley Integrated Care Board (ICB) volunteered to give same-sex female couples the same access to fertility treatment as heterosexual couples, following a two-year review. Their case sparked national debate and led to a significant policy U-turn by the government last year.

