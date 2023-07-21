School board meeting descends into chaos as people debate outing trans kids to their parents

Articles

California State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond was kicked out of a contentious four-hour meeting of the Chino Valley Unified School District board on Thursday evening after he allegedly spoke for more than his allotted one-minute time limit against a policy to out transgender students to their parents.

An estimated 300 people attended — many on both sides of the issue waving flags, T-shirts, and signs — and 83 people commented during the meeting. The board eventually voted 4-1 to approve the policy, which will require educators to notify parents within 72 hours if their child requests to use bathrooms, pronouns, or names that don’t match the gender and name listed on their birth certificate.

“The policy you consider tonight may not only fall outside of privacy laws but may put our students at risk,” Thurmond said before being ejected. In response, school board President Sonja Shaw said, “Tony Thurmond, I appreciate you being here, but we are here because of people like you,” Shaw said. “You’re in Sacramento, proposing things that pervert children.”

As security officers led Thurmond away, some attendees chanted, “Kick him out!” Officers also ejected several other attendees. While some of the other public commenters said that parents have a right to know if their child is questioning their gender, others said the policy will violate trans students’ privacy by outing them to their potentially unsupportive parents and will also burden teachers with additional stressful responsibilities that will diminish student-teacher trust.

In a statement issued via Twitter after the meeting, Thurmond wrote, “I don’t mind being thrown out of a board meeting by extremists. I can take the heat — it’s part of the job. What I can’t accept is the mistreatment of vulnerable students whose privacy is being taken away.” He also wrote that ejecting him from the meeting silences the voices of those he represents.

“Let me be clear,” he continued, “I will always stand with California students and will use every power of my office to protect them from politicians who seek to divide our communities instead of keeping our kids safe.”

Tonight I went to a school board meeting to stand up for LGBTQ+ students who invited me to join them as they spoke out against a radical new policy that threatens their safety. When done speaking,the board president verbally attacked me an instructed the police to remove me.(1/5) July 21, 2023

In a letter to the Chino Valley Unified school board Thursday evening, state Attorney General Rob Bonta wrote, “By allowing for the disclosure of a student’s gender identity without their consent, Chino Valley Unified School District’s suggested Parental Notification policy would strip them of their freedom, violate their autonomy, and potentially put them in a harmful situation. Our schools should be protecting the rights of all students, especially those who are most vulnerable, and should be safeguarding students’ rights to fully participate in all educational and extracurricular opportunities.”

The policy is supported by several anti-LGBTQ+ groups, including the California Family Council, a group that considers gender-affirming care for trans youth a form of “medical abuse”; the Pacific Justice Institute, which opposes bans on conversion therapy; and Moms for Liberty, a so-called “anti-woke, parents’ rights” group that has recently been labeled as an extremist organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Jorge Reyes Salinas, communications director of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality California, called the district’s proposal “truly sick” and said it “directly, blatantly goes against state law.”

The California Department of Education’s (CDE) website states that “schools must consult with a transgender student to determine who can or will be informed of the student’s transgender status, if anyone, including the student’s family.”

The CDE states that “schools are required to respect the student’s wishes” and adds that in some “very rare circumstances where a school believes there is a specific and compelling ‘need to know,’ the school should inform the student that the school intends to disclose the student’s transgender status [to their parents or guardians], giving the student the opportunity to make that disclosure [themselves].”

School districts in New Jersey and Florida have similar policies requiring educators to out their LGBTQ+ students. Indiana recently signed a similar student-outing policy into law. Republican House members also passed a similar federal bill with no chance of passing the Democrat-led Senate.

Right-wing groups have said such policies are needed to prevent schools from “secretly” “encouraging” students to change genders without their parents’ knowledge. However, medical experts say that transgender and non-binary youth don’t transition just because their peers and adult figures pressure them to do so.

A 2022 Trevor Project survey revealed that only 32% of trans and nonbinary youths felt that their home was a supportive and gender-affirming environment.

