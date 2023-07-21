The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Australian classification board rejects calls to restrict graphic novel Gender Queer

Board finds memoir by non-binary writer Maia Kobabe ‘appropriate for its intended audience’ following an appeal

Australia’s Classification Review Board has rejected calls to restrict access to a memoir about gender identity that has been the target of conservative campaigns to have it banned in the United States, finding the content is appropriate for its intended audience.

Rightwing activist Bernard Gaynor applied to the board earlier this year to review the classification of Gender Queer by non-binary writer Maia Kobabe, a graphic novel-style memoir about gender identity.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/21/graphic-novel-gender-queer-australian-classification-board-appeal-rejected

