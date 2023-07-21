Articles

One or more vandals — possibly both racist and anti-gay — attacked a small Black-owned cafe in West Orange, New Jersey twice over a 24-hour period last week Wednesday and Thursday night, smashing the glass front door and windows with a brick and spattering paint over Pride flags displayed inside and out of the building.

“Harper’s was vandalized both yesterday evening and last night,” the owner posted to Instagram. “We are choosing to close for the time being while we make repairs to the damage.”

Small New Jersey town outraged over horrific anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism A small cafe in West Orange was attacked twice in 24 hours.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out with kind words and offering support.”

Harper’s Cafe on South Valley Road was closed on Friday following the incidents.

West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney shared the town’s outrage in a statement to the community of 48,000, just west of New York City in the New Jersey suburbs.

“No crime, especially one possibly directed towards a specific group, will be tolerated in West Orange and is denounced by the mayor, the township council, and township officials by the deepest measure possible,” McCartney posted to the town’s website on Friday.

“The outpouring of outrage felt by West Orange residents over this incident is indicative of our values as a community.”

According to West Orange police, two Pride banners hanging on the storefront were splattered with paint overnight Wednesday. Then on Thursday night, between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m., vandals threw a brick through the cafe’s front window and vandalized the flags inside.

West Orange Deputy Chief Michael Keigher said the first attack occurred sometime between 7:25 p.m. Wednesday and 7:13 a.m. Thursday morning. Police are treating the incidents as bias crimes, he said.

While acknowledging the investigation had just begun, Keigher said it was clear the vandalism was motivated by hate, “unless it is proven otherwise.”

“This is awful, I’m so sorry this happened,” wrote a supporter on Instagram. “What a shame that there are people this evil. But we can’t let a bad seed take away from what a great community we have and so supportive. Please keep us posted on reopening and whichever way we can help .”

“This is terrible, brother,” posted another. “Let me know how I can help!! ”

“Wtf?! The community,” added another, “has your back .”

