The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

NHS clash and apology for LGBT military ban dominate PMQs – video

Category: Sex Hits: 7

Rishi Sunak has apologised for the ban on LGBT people serving in the military until 2000, saying it was 'a stain on the country', during the last PMQs before the summer recess.

During PMQs the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, said Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, looked 'bewildered' when Sunak said theNHS workforce plan was fully funded. Starmer asked if the money was coming from the 'Tory magic money tree'.

Sunak said that when the autumn statement was published, it would show the plan was fully funded.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/video/2023/jul/19/nhs-clash-and-apology-for-lgbt-military-ban-dominate-pmqs-video

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version