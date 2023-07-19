Sunak refuses to rule out cabinet reshuffle on Friday amid Tory fears over byelection defeats – as it happened

Articles

Government guidance for schools in England on how to deal with pupils who want to transition has been delayed because No 10 and Kemi Badenoch, the equalities minister, have been pushing for a tough version that would be unlawful under the Equalities Act, Steven Swinford reports in a story for the Times. Swinford says:

The draft guidance stated that children should be allowed to socially transition with the consent of their parents, meaning that they could choose another pronoun or name and wear the uniform of the opposite sex.

But the government then commissioned legal advice from Victoria Prentis, the attorney general, about whether a ban on social transitioning in schools was possible. Last week she concluded that such a move would be unlawful and said that the government would need to pass new legislation if it wanted to go further …

Lady McDonagh died in June aged 61 and was hailed for her key role in Labour’s 1997 landslide election victory.

Her sister Siobhain McDonagh is the current Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden in south London.

