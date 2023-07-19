Virginia adopts new policies that force trans students to use the wrong bathrooms pronouns

Articles

Virginia’s Department of Education (VDOE) has introduced transphobic policies that would force students to use bathrooms, pronouns, and names that align with their sex assigned at birth. These policies go into effect immediately.

The policies, issued by the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), will put the state’s schools in defiance of federal guidelines issued by President Joe Biden that forbid schools from discriminating against students on the basis of sex.

“All children in Virginia deserve to have a parent engaged in their life and to be treated with dignity and respect,” Youngkin said in a Tuesday statement. “The VDOE updated model policies reaffirm my administration’s continued commitment to ensure that every parent is involved in conversations regarding their child’s education, upbringing, and care.”

Youngkin’s 2022 election campaign highlighted “parents’ rights” in opposition to so-called “woke” anti-racist education and trans-inclusive policies in schools. The VDOE’s new policies will affect the estimated 4,000 transgender students in Virginia among the state’s 1.2 million public school students, The Washington Post reported.

The state’s previous governor enacted policies that allowed students to use school facilities and participate in school programs matching their gender identities. The previous policies also required schools to accommodate students’ chosen names and pronouns.

“Today, Governor Youngkin and the VDOE made a dangerous, politically motivated decision to ignore the thousands of Virginians who submitted public comments in opposition to his proposed model policies — policies which single out transgender and nonbinary youths in our schools,” Narissa Rahaman, executive director of Equality Virginia, said in a statement, noting that many people opposed the policies when Youngkin introduced them for public comment last September.

Some schools in more liberal areas of the state may reject the new policies. People may also sue the Youngkin administration, saying that the policies violate the Virginia Human Rights Act, which prohibits schools from discriminating on the basis of gender identity.

In the state’s most recent legislative session, Senate Democrats defeated several transphobic Republican bills, including one that would’ve banned trans students from playing on school sports teams matching their gender identities and another that would’ve outed trans students to their unsupportive parents if they identified as a gender other than the one listed on their birth certificate.

