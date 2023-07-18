‘You can come as you are’: the football club subverting gender norms

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023

The Mount Alexander Falcons Australian rules team is giving its female and gender-diverse players the chance to do something many have never done before: play

One lonely lockdown in 2021, a solitary poster in a cafe window caught the eye of Mitch Nivalis as the film-maker left the supermarket in Castlemaine, Victoria. The poster was a call-out for the Mount Alexander Falcons football team, a come-and-try day for women and gender-diverse players.

Nivalis, a lapsed sporty type from childhood, hadn’t seen gender-diverse people actively encouraged to join a football club before. Something stirred.

