Marjorie Taylor Greene wants anti-LGBTQ+ amendments in a national air travel bill

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) is intent on defunding diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in every branch of the federal government. Her latest attempt: an amendment to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization bill that would strip funding for LGBTQ+ inclusive initiatives. The FAA oversees all national air travel.

As CBS News reported, the House Rules Committee met on Monday to consider Republican amendments to the bill to authorize FAA programs, standards, and initiatives, all of which are up for debate this week. As they did last week with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDNA), House Republicans are attempting to insert their racist, anti-LGBTQ+, “anti-woke” agenda into the FAA bill.

Greene introduced four such amendments, the first of which would “prohibit funding from being used to promote the LGBTQ initiatives and policies within the FAA,” she said on Monday.

“My amendment is an important one, because we need to stop talking about the way people sexually identify with taxpayer dollars,” Greene claimed. “The FAA website and Twitter account frequently post LGBTQ content that should have no place in our aviation administration.”

She added that “talking about people’s sexual identity has nothing to do with this mission statement.”

She then went on to invoke the Declaration of Independence. “Our preamble of the Declaration of Independence recognizes that all men are created equal,” she said. “We don’t need to promote people’s sexual identity with our tax dollars. We know that people are equal, and we recognize that.”

She then held up printouts of what she said were posts from the FAA’s Twitter account “talking about sexual identity…everything from Pride Month to Trans Awareness Week.”

“This does nothing to keep us safe on airplanes,” she argued. Greene also took issue with an FAA committee’s recommendation to shift to gender-neutral language. “I don’t see any need or concern for gender-neutral language with the FAA.”

In a tweet Monday night touting her amendments, Greene further claimed that “DEI/LGBTQ/Trans initiatives… make our sky’s [sic] less safe.”

