From Troye Sivan to Padam Padam: Australia is in its gay era and the world should thank us | Michael Sun

The country has long exported groundbreaking queer fare – but these are particularly blessed times, filled with Murray Bartlett, G Flip and Lydia Tár

Australia has made many contributions to the world. Some of them are even good: Nicole Kidman, the hot dad in Bluey, the word “naur”. Others less so: Mel Gibson, the film Australia, describing cartoon dogs as hot. Lately, though, the scales have swung firmly in the former direction. There has been something in the air on this little island country. And by something, I mean gayness.

We are – in the words of one astute tweet – in the throes of an Aussiesance. But this isn’t your dad’s Aussiesance, unless your dad is a flaming queen. Australia is in its gay era: a time when all the arcane and fruity machinations of the country unite to discharge a torrent of queerness upon the world.

