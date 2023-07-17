The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Conservative debates on LGBTQ+ rights ‘toxic’, says Tory MP

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Former equalities minister hopes rights will become uncontentious in interview for 10th anniversary of equal marriage

Debates within the Conservative party on LGBTQ+ issues have become “toxic”, a Tory MP has said in an interview marking the 10th anniversary of equal marriage becoming legal in the UK.

Speaking to PoliticsHome, the former equalities minister Mike Freer said he hoped that in the future, issues regarding LGBTQ+ rights would no longer be seen as a debate.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/17/conservative-party-debates-on-lgbtq-rights-toxic-says-tory-mp

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version