Conservative debates on LGBTQ+ rights ‘toxic’, says Tory MP

Published on Monday, 17 July 2023

Former equalities minister hopes rights will become uncontentious in interview for 10th anniversary of equal marriage

Debates within the Conservative party on LGBTQ+ issues have become “toxic”, a Tory MP has said in an interview marking the 10th anniversary of equal marriage becoming legal in the UK.

Speaking to PoliticsHome, the former equalities minister Mike Freer said he hoped that in the future, issues regarding LGBTQ+ rights would no longer be seen as a debate.

