Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 17 July 2023 18:58 Hits: 3

Letter from cross-party MPs and campaigners says slow progress on legislation is a ‘moral failing’

Senior Conservative MPs have accused the government of a “moral failing” for delaying the long-promised ban on conversion practices that they say damage the lives of LGBT+ people.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, a cross-party group of politicians and campaigners criticised the slow progress in bringing forward new legislation since the pledge was made five years ago.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/17/tory-mps-condemn-delay-to-ban-on-lgbtq-conversion-practices