The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Tory MPs condemn delay to ban on LGBTQ+ conversion practices

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Letter from cross-party MPs and campaigners says slow progress on legislation is a ‘moral failing’

Senior Conservative MPs have accused the government of a “moral failing” for delaying the long-promised ban on conversion practices that they say damage the lives of LGBT+ people.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, a cross-party group of politicians and campaigners criticised the slow progress in bringing forward new legislation since the pledge was made five years ago.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/17/tory-mps-condemn-delay-to-ban-on-lgbtq-conversion-practices

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version