The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Charles Barkley’s f-bomb hot take on the Bud Light controversy is exactly what allies need to say

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Charles Barkley’s f-bomb hot take on the Bud Light controversy is exactly what allies need to say

Former pro basketball player Charles Barkley continued his career in the sport by becoming one of the nation’s most popular analysts and announcers. Still, his hot take on the Bud Light controversy may be his most on-point yet.

Barkley is a longtime ally to the queer community and his f-bomb-laden rant before a rowdy crowd was no exception.

Related Stories

Charles Barkley was ready to quit the All-Star Game over an anti-LGBTQ law

He said he had “to stand up for other people because Black people know what discrimination is like.”

“I want you to drink this f**king beer,” he tells the crowd. He also told them he’d bought three cases of Bud Light for the people at the bar.

Get the Daily Brief

The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

“If you are gay, bless you. If you are trans, bless you,” he continued before spelling it out for all the bigots. “If you have a problem with that, f**k you.”

It’s not the first time Barkely has been filmed giving a similar message to the queer community. In a video posted last year, he gave another explicative-laden statement of support.

“If you’re gay, lesbian, transgender, live your f**king life,” Barkley said. “And if anybody give you s**t, you tell them Charles Barkley says go f**k yourself.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/07/charles-barkleys-f-bomb-hot-take-on-the-bud-light-controversy-is-exactly-what-allies-need-to-say/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version