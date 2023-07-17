Charles Barkley’s f-bomb hot take on the Bud Light controversy is exactly what allies need to say

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 17 July 2023 21:00 Hits: 2

Former pro basketball player Charles Barkley continued his career in the sport by becoming one of the nation’s most popular analysts and announcers. Still, his hot take on the Bud Light controversy may be his most on-point yet.

Barkley is a longtime ally to the queer community and his f-bomb-laden rant before a rowdy crowd was no exception.

“I want you to drink this f**king beer,” he tells the crowd. He also told them he’d bought three cases of Bud Light for the people at the bar.

“If you are gay, bless you. If you are trans, bless you,” he continued before spelling it out for all the bigots. “If you have a problem with that, f**k you.”

It’s not the first time Barkely has been filmed giving a similar message to the queer community. In a video posted last year, he gave another explicative-laden statement of support.

“If you’re gay, lesbian, transgender, live your f**king life,” Barkley said. “And if anybody give you s**t, you tell them Charles Barkley says go f**k yourself.”

