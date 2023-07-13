The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US doctors’ group will ‘stand with’ physicians who disobey unethical laws

President of American Medical Association says doctors must balance ‘ethical obligation’ to patients in face of restrictive laws

As doctors struggle to comply with new state laws criminalizing certain kinds of medical care, Dr Jesse Ehrenfeld, the new president of the American Medical Association (AMA), says the organization will support doctors who feel ethically compelled to disobey.

“I expect there may be a moment where a physician is charged,” he said in an interview last week. “If that happens, we will certainly stand with them, as an association, to stand up for what’s right for our patients.”

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/jul/13/american-medical-association-abortion-trans-care-unethical-laws

