A small percentage of people somehow believe a DeSantis presidency would benefit LGBTQ+ people

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 16 July 2023 19:00 Hits: 0

A recent poll by The Economist and YouGovhas found that 8% of Americans believe life for LGBTQ+ people would improve if Ron DeSantis (R) becomes president. It’s a small number, of course, but it is nonetheless a bit surprising considering the current Florida governor has made his vitriolic feelings about the LGBTQ+ community extremely clear.

The governor has supported several anti-LGBTQ+ policies under the guise of “protecting children” from “sexualization,” and his ruthless campaign against LGBTQ+ youth has led more than half of LGBTQ+ parents to consider leaving Florida, according to a survey from the Williams Institute. In May, he wouldn’t even say whether or not he supports marriage equality, and his presidential campaign has promoted more than one viciously anti-LGBTQ+ ad to brag about DeSantis’s attacks on the community.

Despite all of this, 28% of respondents in the poll said they were not sure whether LGBTQ+ people would be worse off under DeSantis. 24% said things would be the same, and 40% said LGBTQ+ people would have it worse.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

Slightly more people (12%) believe Donald Trump – widely considered the most anti-LGBTQ+ president in modern history – would be good for the LGBTQ+ community. Voters have less faith in Mike Pence, with 7% of respondents saying he’d improve LGBTQ+ life. Nikki Haley tied with DeSantis at 8%.

The poll surveyed 1,500 people and also found a large discrepancy when comparing the attitudes of men and women. 12% of men said DeSantis would be good for LGBTQ+ people, compared to only 4% of women.

According to Florida Politics, the poll was conducted in the midst of DeSantis becoming a universal laughingstock for supporting a bizarre anti-LGBTQ+ ad. Both Republicans and Democrats eviscerated DeSantis for what many called a desperate attempt by a failing campaign.

The ad, which has since been deleted, opened with several clips of Donald Trump – DeSantis’s top primary opponent – expressing support for LGBTQ+ people and frames these comments as damning.

After the clips of Trump – most of which came from before he was elected president in 2016 – the video abruptly shifts to intense music and a photo of DeSantis shooting lasers out of his eyes, followed by snapshots of headlines about the anti-LGBTQ+ laws DeSantis has passed.

The video proudly shares that DeSantis has been called “evil,” “dangerous,” “draconian,” and “public enemy no. 1” and even includes a clip accusing DeSantis of passing legislation “that literally threatens trans existence.” It also contains images of shirtless buff muscle men inter-spliced with these statements about how DeSantis is hurting LGBTQ+ people in his state.

DeSantis then defended the ad while speaking to conservative political commenter Tomi Lahren: “Identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream, where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants — I think that’s totally fair game. Because he’s now campaigning saying the opposite.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/07/a-small-percentage-of-people-somehow-believe-a-desantis-presidency-would-benefit-lgbtq-people/