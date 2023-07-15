The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Obscure Iowa non-profit produces new flyer calling Trump ‘trailblazer for trans’

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Second flyer sent to households in state by mysterious political group seeks to portray former president as LGBTQ+ advocate

An obscure non-profit political group in Iowa that has been attempting to portray Donald Trump as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community is doubling down on its unlikely claim, producing a second flyer condemning the former president for “fighting conservatives” over trans rights.

The mailer repeats the messaging from the original communication that the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for next year’s election is a “trailblazer for trans”.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/15/trump-flyers-trans-rights-iowa-non-profit

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version