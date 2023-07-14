The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘It’s my Florida too’: Pulse shooting survivor Brandon Wolf on being Black, gay and the anti-Ron DeSantis

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Since losing his best friend in the 2016 nightclub attack, Wolf has become an outspoken advocate for gun safety and LGBTQ+ rights

Seven years after surviving the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, and dealing with the guilt of losing his best friend there, Brandon Wolf is living life to the fullest. He belongs to an energized generation of young Democrats. He is a prominent gun safety and LGBTQ+ civil rights activist and, at just 34, is a newly published author.

But in Governor Ron DeSantis’s Florida, he does not always feel safe.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/14/brandon-wolf-florida-desantis-lgbtq-gun-safety

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version