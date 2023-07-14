‘It’s my Florida too’: Pulse shooting survivor Brandon Wolf on being Black, gay and the anti-Ron DeSantis

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 11:00 Hits: 0

Since losing his best friend in the 2016 nightclub attack, Wolf has become an outspoken advocate for gun safety and LGBTQ+ rights

Seven years after surviving the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, and dealing with the guilt of losing his best friend there, Brandon Wolf is living life to the fullest. He belongs to an energized generation of young Democrats. He is a prominent gun safety and LGBTQ+ civil rights activist and, at just 34, is a newly published author.

But in Governor Ron DeSantis’s Florida, he does not always feel safe.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/14/brandon-wolf-florida-desantis-lgbtq-gun-safety