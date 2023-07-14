Religious groups march in Malawi before court case on LGBTQ+ rights

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 13:39 Hits: 0

Faith leaders say the proceedings, brought by a transgender woman, are an attempt to legitimise ‘sinful acts’

Scores of religious groups and churches took to the streets of several cities in Malawi on Thursday to denounce same-sex marriage before a constitutional court hearing next week.

The court is expected to sit for two days from 17 July to consider a case brought by Jana Gonani, a transgender woman who was charged with “unnatural” behaviour.

