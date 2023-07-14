Wolves first club to be punished by FA solely for homophobic chant

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 14:06 Hits: 0

Club fined £100,000 for slur during Chelsea game in April

Wolves given action plan due to their inadequate response

Wolves have become the first club to be punished by the Football Association solely over the homophobic chant of “Chelsea rent boy” by their fans. They have been fined £100,000 and given an action plan by the FA after supporters chanted the slur during a fixture against Chelsea in April.

A statement from the FA in January told clubs they could be charged with disciplinary action if their fans engaged in discriminatory behaviour – including the use of the term “rent boy”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/14/wolves-fa-football-homophobic-chanting-chelsea