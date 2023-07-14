Wolves first club to be punished by FA solely for homophobic chant

Category: Sex Hits: 0
Wolves have become the first club to be punished by the Football Association solely over the homophobic chant of “Chelsea rent boy” by their fans. They have been fined £100,000 and given an action plan by the FA after supporters chanted the slur during a fixture against Chelsea in April.
A statement from the FA in January told clubs they could be charged with disciplinary action if their fans engaged in discriminatory behaviour – including the use of the term “rent boy”.Continue reading...
