The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘Where does it end?’ Far-right’s gains raise fears for LGBTQ+ freedoms in Spain

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Rights groups in region where Vox is in government warn voters in run-up to snap general election

Pride celebrations have long been a small but raucous affair in the northern Spanish city of Valladolid. Setting off from a singular triangle-shaped plaza, a dozen drummers lead hundreds through the narrow streets of the largest city in Castilla y León.

But this year – after the region became a showcase for the far right’s first foray into Spanish government since the Franco dictatorship – the shift in tone was palpable.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/15/spain-far-right-vox-castilla-y-leon

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version