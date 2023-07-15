‘Where does it end?’ Far-right’s gains raise fears for LGBTQ+ freedoms in Spain

Articles

Published on Saturday, 15 July 2023

Rights groups in region where Vox is in government warn voters in run-up to snap general election

Pride celebrations have long been a small but raucous affair in the northern Spanish city of Valladolid. Setting off from a singular triangle-shaped plaza, a dozen drummers lead hundreds through the narrow streets of the largest city in Castilla y León.

But this year – after the region became a showcase for the far right’s first foray into Spanish government since the Franco dictatorship – the shift in tone was palpable.

