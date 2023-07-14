The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Peruvian actor comes out live on popular Mexican TV show

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Peruvian actor comes out live on popular Mexican TV show

Actor and former pro soccer player Nicola Porcella came out as pansexual on a Mexican reality show – and got nothing but support from his housemates.

La Casa de los Famosos México is similar to America’s Celebrity Big Brother and this year’s cast also includes transgender influencer Wendy Guevara and bisexual singer Apio Quijano. The two held hands with Porcella as he announced: “Hi, I’m Nicola and I accept that I am pansexual.”

Guevara and Quijano did the same, saying their names and that they accepted their identities as trans and bisexual.

Get the Daily Brief

The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by La Casa de los Famosos México (@lacasafamososmx)

The show embraced the historic moment, posting “What a beautiful moment of diversity and acceptance” along with the clip on their Instagram page.

Porcella reacted to the outpouring of support on his own Instagram, saying, “I see and feel you all. Thanks for all the support and let’s keep going until the end!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nicola Porcella (@nicolaporcella12)

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/07/peruvian-actor-comes-out-live-on-popular-mexican-tv-show/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version