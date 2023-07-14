Peruvian actor comes out live on popular Mexican TV show

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 14 July 2023

Actor and former pro soccer player Nicola Porcella came out as pansexual on a Mexican reality show – and got nothing but support from his housemates.

La Casa de los Famosos México is similar to America’s Celebrity Big Brother and this year’s cast also includes transgender influencer Wendy Guevara and bisexual singer Apio Quijano. The two held hands with Porcella as he announced: “Hi, I’m Nicola and I accept that I am pansexual.”

Guevara and Quijano did the same, saying their names and that they accepted their identities as trans and bisexual.

The show embraced the historic moment, posting “What a beautiful moment of diversity and acceptance” along with the clip on their Instagram page.

Porcella reacted to the outpouring of support on his own Instagram, saying, “I see and feel you all. Thanks for all the support and let’s keep going until the end!”

