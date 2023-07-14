“Fox Friends” hosts drool over crackpot RFK Jr.’s shirtless workout video

Articles

Typically no fans of Democrats, the hosts of Fox & Friends could barely contain their enthusiasm, so to speak, for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during the presidential hopeful’s appearance on Friday’s Fox News morning show.

As LGBTQ Nation’s John Gallagher wrote earlier this month, Kennedy has gained outsized attention as a challenger to President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, in part due to his iconic family’s name. But the media has also been more than willing to gawk at his science-denying, conspiracy-fueled positions on transgender issues, gun violence, and vaccines.

Rather than challenge Kennedy on the crackpot theories he’s pedaled for years —which include the false beliefs that vaccines cause autism, that chemicals in the water supply turn kids trans, and that HIV does not cause AIDS — the Fox & Friends hosts seemed more interested in a video that surfaced online of the candidate working out shirtless.

“You’ve gone viral not only with your message, but just your sheer masculinity,” Steve Doocy said, practically drooling. “I mean you’ve got those workout videos that are floating around. I mean, that — what did that video teach you about the state of American politics in 2023?”

"But you have to follow your heart. Believe that you have a unique group of talents and abilities that are going to allow you to accomplish something in an area that interests you. Work at that and try to make some kind of contribution to your community.

What indeed? We may never know, because Kennedy chose instead to talk about how many reps he did that day.

Doocy followed up by asking whether Kennedy is “floating around California without a shirt a lot?”

While Kennedy has spread misinformation about vaccines, he’s apparently just fine with testosterone replacement therapy. “I started TRT when I was 65,” he told the hosts.

Ainsley Earhardt did press Kennedy on why he is okay with TRT and not vaccines.

“I’m not against vaccines. I’ve never been anti-vax. That’s something that’s said about me to make me look crazy, like a conspiracy theorist,” Kennedy countered.

Unfortunately, no one bothered to ask Kennedy about the bizarre fact that he was working out in jeans and a belt.

