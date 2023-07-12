Hungarian bookseller wraps LGBTQ+ books in plastic to stop people reading them

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 14:49 Hits: 2

Libri bows to pressure to comply with ‘child protection’ law after takeover by foundation linked to PM

Hungary’s largest bookseller has started wrapping books that feature LGBTQ+ characters in plastic to prevent customers from opening them in stores after it was taken over by a private foundation with close ties to Viktor Orbán.

Libri, which is also the country’s largest publisher, said in an email that the packaging was a request from the Hungarian consumer protection authority to follow the controversial “child protection” law that came into force in 2021.

