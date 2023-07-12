The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hungarian bookseller wraps LGBTQ+ books in plastic to stop people reading them

Libri bows to pressure to comply with ‘child protection’ law after takeover by foundation linked to PM

Hungary’s largest bookseller has started wrapping books that feature LGBTQ+ characters in plastic to prevent customers from opening them in stores after it was taken over by a private foundation with close ties to Viktor Orbán.

Libri, which is also the country’s largest publisher, said in an email that the packaging was a request from the Hungarian consumer protection authority to follow the controversial “child protection” law that came into force in 2021.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/12/hungarian-bookstore-chain-wraps-books-lgbtq-characters-plastic

