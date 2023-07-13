Queensland Uniting church minister opposed to same-sex marriage loses unfair dismissal claim

Articles

Published on Thursday, 13 July 2023

Fair Work Commission rules Hedley Wycliff Atunaisa Fihaki was not employed by the church but sacking would remain valid even if he had been

A Uniting church minister who was sacked for public statements opposing the church’s position on same-sex marriage has lost his unfair dismissal claim.

Hedley Wycliff Atunaisa Fihakiwas inducted as a minister of the Mooloolaba Uniting church in 2013, but was dismissed after making anti-same-sex marriage statements in social and mainstream media between January 2019 and August 2021.

