Queensland Uniting church minister opposed to same-sex marriage loses unfair dismissal claim

Fair Work Commission rules Hedley Wycliff Atunaisa Fihaki was not employed by the church but sacking would remain valid even if he had been

A Uniting church minister who was sacked for public statements opposing the church’s position on same-sex marriage has lost his unfair dismissal claim.

Hedley Wycliff Atunaisa Fihakiwas inducted as a minister of the Mooloolaba Uniting church in 2013, but was dismissed after making anti-same-sex marriage statements in social and mainstream media between January 2019 and August 2021.

