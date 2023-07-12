Bella Ramsey, Niecy Nash, Nathan Lane: Here are all the 2023 LGBTQ+ Emmy nominees

Articles

This morning, the Television Academy announced the nominees for the 75th Annual Emmy Awards, airing later in September on Fox. The ever-delightful and unfailingly enthusiastic Emmy-nominated actor Yvette Nicole Brown joined Television Academy chair Frank Scherma to announce the 2023 nominees in the top categories live from the Hollywood Athletic Club, where the first Emmy Awards ceremony took place in 1949.

The list of nominees announced on today’s livestream included exactly one out performer and one LGBTQ+-centric series. Nonbinary actor Bella Ramsey received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for their role as queer teen Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us—despite having publicly expressed discomfort in being forced into gendered awards show categories. And unsurprisingly, RuPaul’s Drag Race was once again among the nominees for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

But there were plenty of LGBTQ+-inclusive series represented in the nominations. HBO’s House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus were all nominated for Outstanding Drama Series alongside Showtime’s Yellowjackets. Outstanding Comedy Series nominees included ABC’s Abbott Elementary, HBO’s Barry, Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso. Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series alongside Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story—though whether you want to count that one as an LGBTQ+ series is, famously, a matter of intense debate!

Among the acting nominees were also several very vocal LGBTQ+ allies and advocates. Pedro Pascal scored an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nod for his role in The Last of Us; Michael Imperioli was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Season 2 of The White Lotus; and Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

The full list of nominees includes many more out actors and LGBTQ+ series. Bisexual White Lotus creator Mike White scored a nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for directing the show’s second-season finale. In the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie category, both Maria Bello and Niecy Nash-Betts were nominated for their roles in Netflix’s Beef and Dahmer respectively. Nathan Lane was among the nominees for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Only Murders in the Building, while Murray Bartlett scored two nominations: one for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role in The Last of Us (he’s up against his onscreen love interest Nick Offerman in that category) and another for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role in Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales.

“Long, Long Time,” the heartrending Last of Us episode in which Bartlett and Offerman starred as lovers, is also up for an Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series award, while the hilarious episode of The Other Two “Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play” is nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

In the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category, Cherry Jones is nominated for her role in the final season of Succession, while Wanda Sykes is up for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Crank Yankers.

Sykes is also nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for her Netflix comedy special Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (up against John Early and Kate Berlant for Would It Kill You to Laugh). Sykes’s special is also nominated for Outstanding Pre-Recorded Variety Special.

RuPaul and the Queer Eye gang are, as usual, nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, while Queer Eye is up for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked is nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. Disney+’s Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, meanwhile, is nominated for Outstanding Live Variety Special.

Finally, Hulu’s Fire Island is up for two awards: one for Outstanding Television Movie and one for Joel Kim Booster for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Check out the full list of 2023 Emmy nominees at Emmys.com.

