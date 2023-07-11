Latvia’s Edgars Rinkēvičs sworn in as president, becoming 7th out leader of a nation ever

Articles

Latvia swore in Edgars Rinkēvičs, 49, as president over the weekend, the country’s first out president and the seventh out LGBTQ+ leader of a nation.

“Latvia is a sovereign, free, and democratic country,” he said in his inaugural address to parliament. “But it must be legal and fair for all. Every person in Latvia, its citizens, must feel that they belong, legally protected and safe.”

The Latvian Parliament elected Rinkēvičs to a four-year term this past May.

One of Latvia’s most popular politicians, Rinkēvičs has served as the country’s top diplomat since 2011. He came out publicly in 2014, saying he was “proudly” gay.

Latvia has some protections for LGBTQ+ equality but same-sex marriage remains banned by the Baltic nation’s constitution, and same-sex couples are not allowed to adopt a child together. Discrimination in the workplace on the basis of sexual orientation is banned.

Rinkēvičs is now the seventh out LGBTQ+ world leader. The other six – Prime Minister Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg, Prime Minister Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir of Iceland, Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo of Belgium, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić of Serbia, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, and Captain Regent Paolo Rondelli of San Marino – also led European countries.

Rinkēvičs is also the first out LGBTQ+ head of state of a European Union country.

