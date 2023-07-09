Thousands of anti-LGBTQ+ protesters storm Georgia Pride festival – video

Articles

Published on Sunday, 09 July 2023

A Pride event in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, was cancelled after up to 2,000 anti-LGBTQ+ protesters stormed the event and destroyed the stage. Footage showed protesters holding Georgian flags scuffling with police moments before the event was broken up.

Organisers accused the authorities of actively colluding with the demonstrators to disrupt the festival, which had been held in private for a second consecutive year to reduce the risk of violent protests. A government minister said it was a difficult event to police as it was held in an open area, near a lake.

Georgia has passed laws against discrimination and hate crimes, but LGBTQ+ rights groups say there is a lack of adequate protection by law enforcement officials and homophobia remains widespread in the socially conservative South Caucasus nation

