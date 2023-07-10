‘A taste of victory’: galvanized by US supreme court, far right turns to ‘legal vigilantism’

Articles

Published on Monday, 10 July 2023

Experts point to a new, lawsuit-threatening brand of rightwing activism in the wake of recent supreme court decisions

After the supreme court’s recent rulings against affirmative action and anti-discrimination precedent, researchers who track the far-right movement are flagging a new model of conservative activism: legal vigilantism, an aggressive, lawsuit-threatening tactic used to intimidate universities and private institutions to comply with the new rulings.

Experts have called the decisions a “catalytic event” while far-right groups and influencers are celebrating them with bigoted rhetoric online and mobilizing member support to roll back decades of progressive policy. Despite what they view as significant victories, hardline Trumpist politicians that rely on mining grievances in their quest for power may face a bleak fundraising season.

