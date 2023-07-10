Ecstatic, devastating, revolutionary: Nan Goldin’s seminal work debuts in Australian show

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 10 July 2023

The full set of prints from the New York artist’s Ballad of Sexual Dependency is on show in Canberra: a record of queer life, love and chosen family that is tinged with despair

Nan Goldin’s photography can often feel like a sunburst. Sometimes, it’s the chiaroscuro of the New York artist’s camera flash, haloing its subjects in a beam so blinding that everything else seems to melt away. Or it’s the fading light filtering in through a window, casting bathrooms and bedrooms – unkempt, grimy, mottled with the debris of life – in an aureate glow. A lyrical documenter of queer life during the Aids crisis,her best-known works are suffused with the texture and ambience of memory: singular moments of warmth against roiling clouds of devastation.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2023/jul/11/ecstatic-devastating-revolutionary-nan-goldins-seminal-work-debuts-in-australian-show