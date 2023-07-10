Judge orders Kansas to stop letting trans people change sex on driver’s licenses

Articles

Kansas will now be among only a few states that do not allow any such changes after lawsuit from Republican state attorney general

Kansas must stop allowing transgender people to change the sex listed on their driver’s licenses, a judge ordered on Monday as part of a lawsuit filed by the Republican state attorney general.

The district judge Teresa Watson’s order will remain in effect for up to two weeks, although she can extend it. It is significant because transgender people have been able to change their driver’s licenses in Kansas for at least four years, and almost 400 people have done so.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/10/kansas-drivers-licenses-transgender-people-judge-order