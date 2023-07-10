Miss Netherlands is a proud transgender woman

Articles

Rikkie Valerie Kollé has been crowned the new Miss Netherlands. A proud transgender woman, she is the first to win the local contest, but not the first to compete for the Miss Universe crown.

“I DID IT !!!!!” she said in a post on Instagram.

“Yes I’m trans and I want to share my story but I’m also Rikkie and that’s what matters to me,” Kollé wrote. “And wherever you are in the world, I want to be there for you and be the example that I missed as a little me.”

Kollé, who said she didn’t feel supported after coming out, would like to leave the trauma behind and focus on being a voice and role model for young women and queer people.

The first transgender contestant in the Miss Universe pageant, Angela Ponce, represented Spain in 2018. Daniela Arroyo González will compete in the Miss Puerto Rico contest later this year. The pageant began allowing trans contestants in 2012 when Donald Trump owned the franchise.

Anne Jakrajutatip, a Thai businesswoman who is also transgender, owns the pageant currently. At the culmination of the 2022 pageant, Jakrajutatip made an inspiring speech about turning the “pain” of her childhood into “power” for herself and all women.

“It has been 70 years [that the] Miss Universe Organization [has been] run by men. But now, time is up,” she said to thunderous applause.

“Welcome to the new era of the global women’s empowerment platform. Welcome to the Miss Universe organization. From now on, it’s gonna be run by women, owned by a trans woman, for all women, for all women really around the world to celebrate the power of feminism.”

The Miss Universe pageant will be held in El Salvador this year.

