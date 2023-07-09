Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 09 July 2023 14:09 Hits: 3

Organisers accuse authorities of colluding with demonstrators but minister says it was difficult to police

Up to 2,000 anti-LGBTQ+ protesters broke up a Pride festival in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, on Saturday, scuffling with police and destroying props including rainbow flags and placards.

Organisers accused the authorities of actively colluding with the demonstrators to disrupt the event, but a government minister said it was difficult to police as it was held in an open area, near a lake.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/09/anti-lgbtq-protesters-break-up-pride-event-in-georgian-capital-tbilisi