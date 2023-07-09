The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Anti-LGBTQ+ protesters break up Pride event in Georgian capital Tbilisi

Organisers accuse authorities of colluding with demonstrators but minister says it was difficult to police

Up to 2,000 anti-LGBTQ+ protesters broke up a Pride festival in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, on Saturday, scuffling with police and destroying props including rainbow flags and placards.

Organisers accused the authorities of actively colluding with the demonstrators to disrupt the event, but a government minister said it was difficult to police as it was held in an open area, near a lake.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/09/anti-lgbtq-protesters-break-up-pride-event-in-georgian-capital-tbilisi

