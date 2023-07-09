Anti-LGBTQ+ protesters break up Pride event in Georgian capital Tbilisi

Category: Sex Hits: 3
Organisers accuse authorities of colluding with demonstrators but minister says it was difficult to police
Up to 2,000 anti-LGBTQ+ protesters broke up a Pride festival in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, on Saturday, scuffling with police and destroying props including rainbow flags and placards.
Organisers accused the authorities of actively colluding with the demonstrators to disrupt the event, but a government minister said it was difficult to police as it was held in an open area, near a lake.Continue reading...
