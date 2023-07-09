Ruby Rose: ‘I’ve not always been the best representation of myself’

Category: Sex Hits: 3
Back in her home town of Melbourne for her international stage debut, the actor talks tabloids, queerbaiting and growing up in the public eye
Let’s clear one thing up: Ruby Rose has not moved back to Melbourne permanently. Not yet, anyway.
“Every time I visit – or even don’t visit – there’s usually an article or 10 about me returning home,” the actor says, laughing. “Apparently, two years ago, I was living here at Christmas for months and months – I was like, ‘I haven’t been back home in five years!’”
