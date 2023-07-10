Rediscovering India’s lost queer icons: a tour of Old Delhi’s secret history

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 10 July 2023 07:30 Hits: 3

The queen who dressed as a man and the eunuch who built a mosque are just two highlights of a journey through 800 years of India’s rich LGBTQ+ heritage



On a hot and humid Sunday afternoon in Delhi, Iqbal Ali stops outside the Sultan Razia mosque and explains to the small group accompanying them why the place is so important to India’s LGBTQ+ community.

Ali recounts the story of Razia, the 13th-century ruler from the Mamluk dynasty, who wore male clothes, exuded strength and fearlessness and, alongside her father, Emperor Iltutmish, fought in numerous battles. She was the first female Muslim ruler of the subcontinent.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2023/jul/10/lgbtqi-identity-india-walking-tour-reclaiming-lost-queer-history-delhi