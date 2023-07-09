This indie band’s rocking takedown of Ron DeSantis is all over social media

Category: Sex Hits: 3
When Sub-Radio put out a video in late June to celebrate Pride and throw shade at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), it seemed unlikely that the tune would still be going strong in July. After all, that’s not how the internet typically works.
The indie band’s ditty mocking the notoriously anti-LGBTQ+ politician — entitled “Pride Parade” or “You’re Scaring Ron” — quickly went viral, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down.
It’s not an entire song, but that hasn’t stopped fans from clamoring for more – especially a full version.
Now i need a full version of this banger
And endearing them to fans even more, the band clapped back at a troll who tried to smear them as “groomers.” DeSantis has used the term repeatedly in an attempt to link LGBTQ+ people and their allies to child sexual abuse, even though heterosexual men abuse most children.
With over 1.5 million views, the band opted to go in another direction. They put out a new video tweaking NCYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” song to make it queer. And while it didn’t have the same impact as the DeSantis tune, it’s still showing up all over social media too.
If, like half the internet, you can’t get enough of the band, you can solve that problem and be patriotic simultaneously.
In 2022, the band made a gay, gender-swapped version of the Fountains of Wayne song “Stacy’s Mom,” entitled “Stacy’s Dad.”
