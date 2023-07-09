This indie band’s rocking takedown of Ron DeSantis is all over social media

Articles

When Sub-Radio put out a video in late June to celebrate Pride and throw shade at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), it seemed unlikely that the tune would still be going strong in July. After all, that’s not how the internet typically works.

The indie band’s ditty mocking the notoriously anti-LGBTQ+ politician — entitled “Pride Parade” or “You’re Scaring Ron” — quickly went viral, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

send this to your Pride +1. definitely do NOT send this to @RonDeSantispic.twitter.com/zJ0Eq0M2aS June 22, 2023

It’s not an entire song, but that hasn’t stopped fans from clamoring for more – especially a full version.

Now i need a full version of this banger June 24, 2023

And endearing them to fans even more, the band clapped back at a troll who tried to smear them as “groomers.” DeSantis has used the term repeatedly in an attempt to link LGBTQ+ people and their allies to child sexual abuse, even though heterosexual men abuse most children.

we would tell you to come to a show and say it to our faces but several of the venues are within 500 feet of an elementary school. Maybe next time!https://t.co/cd24WprfQM June 23, 2023

With over 1.5 million views, the band opted to go in another direction. They put out a new video tweaking NCYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” song to make it queer. And while it didn’t have the same impact as the DeSantis tune, it’s still showing up all over social media too.

So good we did it a 3rd time #pridepic.twitter.com/GPtnwOxAev June 28, 2023

If, like half the internet, you can’t get enough of the band, you can solve that problem and be patriotic simultaneously.

If you aren’t spending this week buying large quantities of tickets to the Sub-Radio tour you are, sadly, anti-America July 5, 2023

Past Selves Tour tickets on sale now for the West Coast ;) https://t.co/3o5bVrEvWtpic.twitter.com/JNpT4PGlNB June 15, 2023

In 2022, the band made a gay, gender-swapped version of the Fountains of Wayne song “Stacy’s Mom,” entitled “Stacy’s Dad.”

