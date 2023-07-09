Accuser says Kevin Spacey only came out as gay to “disguise” his past sexual misconduct

Articles

An accuser in actor Kevin Spacey’s U.K. sexual assault trial has said that Spacey only came out as gay in 2017 in order to “disguise” the sexual misconduct claims against him.

The trial involves three U.K. men who have accused Spacey of 12 counts of sexual assault and non-consensual sexual activity. These offenses allegedly occurred in London in 2005 and 2008 and in Gloucestershire, England in 2013.

During the trial, the aforementioned accuser said that Spacey had directed a “machine gun” of sexual comments toward him before groping the man’s crotch inside of a London theater. The accuser said the alleged assault felt like it lasted an “eternity,” leaving him feeling “belittled” and “worthless.”

The accuser also said that he couldn’t believe Spacey’s “insensitive” 2017 coming out, claiming that Spacey only came out to “disguise” a wave of sexual misconduct accusations against him. The accuser also said the coming out showed Spacey “not taking ownership” of his past behavior.

Spacey came out in October 2017 as several men alleged that he had sexually harassed or assaulted them as children or teens in offenses that allegedly took place as far back as the 1980s. Out award-winning actor Anthony Rapp was one of Spacey’s first accusers, though Rapp lost a sexual assault lawsuit against him.

London’s renowned Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey served for years as artistic director, found 20 allegations of abuse or misconduct against Spacey. Following the theatre’s investigation, various criminal or civil proceedings against Spacey began taking place in various jurisdictions. Even a member of the Norwegian royal house accused Spacey of touching him inappropriately without consent.

Among these allegations were also those from House of Cards employees, eight of whom accused Spacey of sexual harassment and one of whom accused him of sexual assault. Spacey ended up being ordered to pay almost $31 million to the production company that made House of Cards, mostly in damages for getting fired as well as legal fees.

Prior to the allegations against Spacey, he was known as an Academy Award-winning actor who appeared in The Usual Suspects (1995), L.A. Confidential (1997), American Beauty (1999), and Recount (2008). He starred for five seasons in House of Cards, which was Netflix’s first original TV program. He also was the Artistic Director of London’s renowned Old Vic Theatre for years.

