The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Court reinstates Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Panel of judges votes to reverse block on law being enforced while being challenged in court

A Tennessee law prohibiting doctors from providing medical care such as puberty-blockers and gender-affirming surgery for transgender minors can go into effect immediately, a US appeals court ruled on Saturday.

The US court of appeals for the sixth circuit said advocacy groups that had challenged Tennessee’s law could not show they were likely to prevail on their claims it violated the US constitution.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/08/tennessee-transgender-care-ban-youth-court

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version