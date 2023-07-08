Court reinstates Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 08 July 2023

Panel of judges votes to reverse block on law being enforced while being challenged in court

A Tennessee law prohibiting doctors from providing medical care such as puberty-blockers and gender-affirming surgery for transgender minors can go into effect immediately, a US appeals court ruled on Saturday.

The US court of appeals for the sixth circuit said advocacy groups that had challenged Tennessee’s law could not show they were likely to prevail on their claims it violated the US constitution.

