Right-wing pastor claims kids are identifying as cats peeing in school litterboxes

Right-wing pastor Robin Bullock, the co-founder of the Alabama-based Church International, has spread the bizarre right-wing lie that schools are allowing student “furries” to go to the bathroom in litter boxes. There is absolutely no proof of such a thing ever occurring.

A video recently shared on Twitter showed Bullock telling a congregation, “You are trying to turn our school system into an animal shelter when you let litter boxes be put in the bathrooms of our children because they’re so confused and identify as a cat or a dog.”

“We do not know, and this is happening, this is happening in the school. They put a litter box in a girl’s bathroom because she identified as a cat,” Bullock continued, adding, “I’m going to tell you something right now. Is this not enough to infuriate or to kindle righteous anger and rise up in the church?”

Her church has previously hosted right-wing pastor Kent Christmas, a man who claims that homosexuality is caused by demons.

Various conservatives have repeated lies about schools recognizing furries as a gender identity, but fact-checkers and school districts have repeatedly disavowed such stories as hoaxes. In reality, such stories are meant to bias people against transgender individuals and against transgender-inclusive school policies, since they mock the idea of living as one’s authentic self.

An early example of the stories about students identifying as house pets and demanding litter boxes came from Michigan activist Lisa Hansen. Because Hansen opposed federal regulations allowing trans students to use school restrooms matching their gender identities, she claimed that students who identify as cats were allowed to use litter boxes in one school’s unisex restroom.

A Michigan school superintendent was forced to write an email to parents debunking such a lie. An Oregon public school district superintendent was also forced to send a similar email after one social media user claimed that furries were wearing leashes and being petted by other students at local schools.

Nevertheless, the lie has been repeated by right-wingers, including by Nebraska Sen. Bruce Bostelman (R).

During a televised debate, Bostelman claimed that student “furries” were allowed to interact with teachers by meowing and barking. He also said that one student who was denied a litter box later defecated on a classroom floor. Bostelman later admitted that the story wasn’t true.

The furry hoax has been spread online by anti-LGBTQ+ activists like Chaya Raichik of LibsofTikTok, when she pushed a lie that a second-grade Texas schoolteacher encouraged students to become furries. The Austin school district disavowed the claim as misinformation.

Similarly, Christian hate pastor Aaron Thompson and anti-LGBTQ televangelist Andrew Wommack both said that schools allow students to identify as animals and demand litter boxes in classrooms. Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock also repeated the lie, as did Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate for governor of Colorado. She claimed that student “furries” are identifying as cats in over 30 different schools in the state.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has claimed that a father in Michigan told her that his son got into trouble when he stepped on the tail of a student who identified as a furry.

Reuters published a fact check in July that said there is “no evidence of them disrupting classrooms or schools developing a policy of including them as a formal identity.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/07/right-wing-pastor-claims-kids-are-identifying-as-cats-peeing-in-school-litterboxes/