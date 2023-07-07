Minnesota children’s shop blasts drag story time haters with viral TikToks

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 22:00 Hits: 1

A children’s boutique in Minnesota has received an outpouring of support after its owner started posting TikTok videos about the unhinged haters opposing its upcoming drag story time event.

Last weekend, Little Roos owner Marissa Held-Nordling posted video of a woman berating employees at the Chaska, Minnesota shop about the event, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 8.

“If you do hold this event here, the police are aware of it,” the woman says in the clip, which has received over 10 million views and over 750,000 likes on the social media platform. “I’m a lawyer and I’m gonna make sure the city council knows and I’m gonna make sure the ordinance is enforced.”

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

An employee off camera can be heard politely telling the woman to have a nice day.

“You can’t have sexual-based adult entertainment for children. Like, everybody knows that,” the woman adds.

As Held-Nordling explains in a subsequent TikTok post, the shop — which sell toys, books, and handmade clothing — hosts a variety of free events for kids during the summer months, including story time events. As the Star Tribune reports, past events have featured local authors and women dressed as princesses reading books to kids. Saturday’s event will be the shop’s first to feature a drag queen, Chaska local Miz Diagnosis, reading stories.

“I thought she would be a great person to bring in to our story time lineup, and a great way to represent the LGBTQ community in Chaska and in our business,” Held-Nordling told the outlet.

Held-Nordling says that a handful of haters have come to the store opposing the event. In another video featuring security cam footage from the store, Held-Nordling describes an incident in which a woman entered Little Roos through an employee-only entrance and loudly insisted that Miz Diagnosis “would be showing his junk to all the children” during the upcoming event.

@littleroosmn Chaska MN – We are counting down our top haters. This summer we are hosting several story times and other free events. One story time has some of our locals all worked up! 7/8/23 we will be having a chaska native read stories in Drag. Miz Diagnoses is a Chaska High School Alumni. Donating time to come read books reflecting inclusivity. This mystery woman is here to let us know she is “protecting the children” while going off loudly with children present #littleroosmn#chaskamn#childrensboutique#smallbusinesscheck#pridemonth#smallbusinesstiktok#hatersgonnahate#haters ♬ original sound – Little Roos MN

A third post spotlights social media trolls who have posted numerous anti-LGBTQ+ comments on the store’s social media accounts.

According to the Star Tribune, Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl shot down the claim made by the woman in the first viral video that the drag story time event violates a city ordinance. “As far as I know, staff have checked and it’s not violating anything,” Windschitl said.

Local CBS News affiliate WCCO also confirmed that there is no city ordinance against drag performers reading to children in Chaska.

Held-Nordling told the station that the controversy had led to “a ton of support and love outpouring from neighbors and our communities around Chaska.” The shop is expecting such a large crowd at the Saturday event that they are reportedly planning outdoor activities for those who can’t get inside.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/07/minnesota-childrens-shop-blasts-drag-story-time-haters-with-viral-tiktoks/